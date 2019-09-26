Transcript for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to co-headline Super Bowl halftime show

Well the next Super Bowl is going to be hot hot hot with the halftime performance we've just learned. Who's gonna headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The to secure of the two icons will share the stage for the first time it hard rock stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday. February 2 and inning tweak Lopez promised the pair will set the world on fire actually says. She is dreamed of performing at Super Bowl ever since she song Diana Ross do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.