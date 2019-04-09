New Jersey man charged for allegedly stealing millions in online dating scam

Rubbin Sarpong, 35, of Millville, N.J., has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced in a press release.
0:34 | 09/04/19

Man in New Jersey accused of pretending to be a member of the military and scamming dozens of women out of money. Robin spar pong is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say since 26 teams are punk trick more than thirty women into sending him more than two million dollars. They say he created profiles on dating web sites using fake or stolen identities. And posed as military personnel stationed overseas. He allegedly it would kick connect with women and and asked them to send him money for the purpose of sending gold bars back to the US.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

