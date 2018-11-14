Transcript for New Jersey police find dozens of dogs dead inside freezers

Well disturbing discovery a New Jersey police say they found 65 year old Donna Roberts living. With 44 dead dogs at her home in two Hmong township an additional 130 dogs are found living in inhumane conditions. For the dogs were in critical condition and sent to an emergency veterinary clinic. The dead dogs are found in plastic bags and freezers due out her home Roberts was charged with animal cruelty and released with any pending court date.

