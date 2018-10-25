Transcript for Jesus painting survives church blaze

A miracle in the rubble we told you yesterday about a devastating fire that destroyed a historic church in Massachusetts and now we've learned about a painting that survived the fire. Julie long check of our Boston station has a story. What stood as a the landmark since 1872. Was carefully demolished her everywhere in safety. A building of historical significance. A spiritual home to generations. The horror disbelief we have many of them were born in this town they were baptized in that church we are available in the Diane that church. So cradles all kinds of precious memories and experiences. Ancient old watched as the first Baptist Church her church nearly burned to the ground. As well was left came down. It's really devastating it's like. And I explained the death in a friendly. Lightning first ignited the 180 foot tall steeple a strong storms pushed through Wakefield Wednesday night says. Does something. Feel so sad parishioners watch with tears in their eyes then. And now this. Very very important some are may have written the wrong time for many years. Come every Sunday at his last. A lot of memories a lot of that beautiful musical instruments at jets not all. Was lost in all our faith is one of hope of resurrection. And believe that. Could rise from the ashes and joy comes in the morning.

