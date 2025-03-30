Jet collides with a kite near Reagan National Airport

Air traffic control audio indicates the incident happened over a Virginia park, where flying kites is prohibited.

March 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live