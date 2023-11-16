Jewish community in LA becoming first-time gun owners

ABC News' Jaclyn Lee reports on a Jewish community in Los Angeles receiving firearms training for the first time amid a rise of antisemitic incidents in the U.S.

November 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live