Transcript for Jewish man attacked in potential hate crime during morning jog

Police from Brooklyn trying to track down a man accused of throwing a large rock and a Jewish man and it could possibly become a hate crime investigation. Now we're hearing from the victim's family about the attack Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller is live in Brooklyn with more on this. And can police here in the sevens and increasing say there will now be. Increased security here at the park after that attack and death. The victims. A son in law says this quoted have been deadly take a look at this grainy surveillance video from police that they put out last night the attack happened Tuesday morning. Around 740. These 63 year old rabbi was taking his usual morning jog here in Lincoln terrace park. When someone came after him with a massive paving stone. The victim's son in law tells Eyewitness News he was hospitalized suffered a broken nose lacerations. Anti gun sold his teeth knocked out in what authorities or investigating as a possible hate crime. I heard he was healing. Dirty Jew. Which makes it. Very painful no one deserves. To go into a park to joy Palo Alto is only to leave in the stretch. And so now police are asking anyone who may recognize that men in that video to call crime suffers the number 180577. Tips. Reporting live here in Crown Heights and you'll Waller channel seven Eyewitness News.

