Jewish protestors stage sit-in at Trump Tower calling for release of Mahmoud Khalil

Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers are currently protesting in the lobby of Trump Tower calling for the immediate release of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live