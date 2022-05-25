‘He did his job that day, he acted presidential’: Rep. Pete Aguilar on Mike Pence

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Pete Aguilar about the Jan. 6 committee hearing focused on the pressure campaign former Vice President Mike Pence faced to overturn the election results.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live