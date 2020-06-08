Transcript for Joe Biden would 'abolish the American Dream': Trump

For eight long years under Obama Biden administration. American factory workers received nothing but broken promises. And raise and sell outs and lost jobs. The last administration tied America opted one global leaders. Debacle after another date gated. To the special interest while allowing foreign nations to siphon off our well our dignity our dream use. Our money. The suffering of our workers was met with nothing but cruel betrayal and callous indifference. It's what he thirteen in the US international trade commission about your competitors from Korea. And other countries guilty of dumping washes into the US market. And ordered them to pay anti dumping duties. As high as 79%. But rather than pay the peace very high tariffs. LG and Samsung. Relocated production to another country a country called China have you ever heard of it. And the last administration did nothing as they kept or dump it washes into the US market with impunity. The Obama. Biden administration. Was left that they were a joke and they were perfectly happy to let giant a win. You jobs disappear. And you factory to close at you know what it was like I came. Through today and everybody was out there tremendous crowds waving at jeering. Ice and I must have done right. We're building factories. Would building plants. You'll see what's going to be happening with the job numbers various. We had two of the best months ever in the history of our country. And we're gonna have many many very very successful years. Unless somebody comes along that destroys it by doubled tripling and quadrupling taxes. And quadrupling something else called regulations. It will be ended it will be depression time. They also want to throw open American borders. Give free taxpayer funded health care to illegal aliens. Defund police abolish ice abolish borders noble borders. And abolish basically the American dream this is Joseph Biden.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.