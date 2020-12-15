Now Playing: Electoral College declares Biden winner while Republicans ignore result

Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks following Electoral College vote

Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr resigning from Justice Department

Now Playing: Electors vote in all 50 states to confirm Joe Biden’s election win

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 1st doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine administered in US

Now Playing: Electoral College to vote today

Now Playing: Robin Roberts to interview Kamala Harris

Now Playing: Electoral College set to formally elect Biden, Harris

Now Playing: Electoral College prepares to officially cement Joe Biden’s victory

Now Playing: Electoral College set to cast votes for president

Now Playing: 'This virus has been politicized for months': NYT correspondent Peter Baker

Now Playing: 'Both parties have a real lot of soul searching out of this election': Rahm Emanuel

Now Playing: Electoral College to officially confirm Biden as the next US President

Now Playing: What to expect from official Electoral College confirmation

Now Playing: Trump supporters gather in DC for ‘stop the steal’ rally

Now Playing: Trump blasted FDA for not moving faster, hours before COVID-19 vaccine authorization

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, December 11, 2020