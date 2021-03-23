Transcript for Joe Biden delivers remarks on mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado

Good gave her what a couple coming back on the air at this hour because president Biden is now speaking about the horrific shootings in Boulder, Colorado of course the second mass shooting in a week. First Atlanta. Now bolt or ten people killed in boulder eight in Atlanta and let's listen. To the president speaking about the victims in Colorado ranging in age from twenty years old all the way to 65. Here's the president. We don't know about the killer. And the motivation and kill earth and Boulder, Colorado. And other critical aspects of this matter issues. I'm in Greece this morning by the attorney general of the United States. The director of the FBI. Has spoken with the governor. And I'll be speaking with the mayor on the on an aircraft. We're working very closely with the state and local law enforcement officials and learn to keep me updated as they learn more. You're gonna ask me to speculate understandably investments baker go to what happened why it happened. And I'm not going to do that now because we don't have all the information. Not until I have all the facts. But I do know this past president. During news all the resources of my disposal. To keep the American people safe. As I said at this moment a great deal remains unknown. But three things are certain. First. Ten lives have been lost. More fair management shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado. And Joan are devastated. And that feeling in them. I just can't imagine. How the families are feeling the victims. Whose futures were stolen from a from there scramblers from a loved ones who now have to struggle to go on and try to make sense of what's happened. Less than a week after the horrific murders of eight people. And the assault on the API community in Georgia. While a flag was still fly at half staff. For the tragedy and other American cities been scarred by gun violence. And result in charm. And the state guy who hate to say because in Greece for save so often my heart goes out. Our hearts go out through the survivors. The Who had to had to flee for their lives and who hit. Terrified. Unsure if they would ever see their families again their friends again. The consequences mall has served deeper than massacred suspect we know. By that I mean amount consequences. But feeling and and it just. Went through to many of these. Second point ought to make as my deepest thanks to heroic police. And other first responders were acted so quickly to address the situation. And keep the members of our community safe. The safety obviously the obvious. I commend the exceptional bravery of officer telling. I send my deepest condolences whose family. Is close close founders seven children. No we've been on that bad yesterday morning. He didn't know what today were very. Margaret I think about this every time an officer walks out of his or her home. Present badge on. The family member that they just said divided over wonders further though subconsciously when they get that call. A call there's work. He started becoming homeless family's seven children. One moment to act came officer toll did not hesitate is duty. Making the only sacrifice. In his effort to save lives and that's a definition of an American hero. And thirdly. I wanna be very clear. This is one thing I do know enough to say I'm in terms what's happened there. While we're still waiting for more information regarding the shooter his motive. The weapons he used the guns the magazines the weapons the modifications that apparently have taken place to those weapons. That are involved here. I don't need to wait another minute. Let alone an hour. To take common sense steps. Save the lives in the future and their urge my colleagues. In the house and senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done now is a senator. It past him as law for the longest time. And brought down these mass killings. We shouldn't do it again. We can close loopholes on our background check system including the Charleston loophole. That's one of the best tools we have right now. To prevent gun violence. The senate should immediately pass a machete and the United States sent. I hope summer listening should immediately pass the two house passed bill to close loopholes in a background check system. These are grills. To receive votes of both Republicans and Democrats in the house. This is not it should not be a partisan issue this. An American issue. It will save them. Lives American lives. We have to act. We should also ban assault weapons in the process. I'll have much more to say as we learn more. I wanted to be clear. Most were folks who died left behind families. Regime big hole in our hearts. Hand. In hand. We can save lives. Increasing and background checks were supposed to occur. And eliminate assault weapons in the size of magazines and on all the detail yet on. Number talking you more vivid today or the next couple days ago what else we know thank god bless you all. And those families who are mourning today because a gun violence in Colorado and Georgia. All across the country. We have to act soon I'm working at issue review times. Thank you so much. President by mirror in the state dining room at the White House before departing the White House. For pre scheduled trip this afternoon he talked about urging the house and the senate that act. I'm legislation pieces of legislation he said that a more than passed by the house he said. That both the house and the senate can after close loopholes ban assault weapons and the size of magazines he talked about. The victims in Boulder, Colorado the victims of Atlanta as well and he talked about the officer Eric Talley an eleven year veteran and father of seven there and bolder. And he said every time an officer put some that badge of family. Wonders on some level if that loved one will come home at the end of the day and it was his wife Eric Kelly's wife. Who got the call he heard from the mayor of boulder police chief. A bolder as well and officials on the ground in Colorado who were deeply moved today to police chief saying that officer and his seven children. We're just in her office a couple of weeks ago as they gave this officer and a war and they went out of their way to point out today that he had a previous career. But he chose. His work as a police officer in that community and that he ran into that store. Into the line of fire to try to save officers. I want to bring in our chief national correspondent backed up and who's on the ground there today and be ages of these victims map we we can't state this enough. 20/20 325. All the way up to 6265. Years old. But many were there obviously simply to buy groceries others were there you know lined up to get their Kobe vaccinations. David and it is. There's a gate being wounded in this community and you can see that behind me and at supermarket. Swat teams actually carved out entire. Windows does try to gain some entrance into the supermarket itself behind me there's a grove memorial people. Plugging sunflowers into the chain link fence leaving flowers and that tapestry behind. And you mentioned it. It was that police chief who in so many ways encapsulated. Hurt of this entire community who did so close. With officer tally who'd had his entire family in her office and in. Really she was representative of this entire community and the pain that it suffering we haven't spoken to all the victims' families but in many ways she did speak for them. And law enforcement officials tell us that it's going to be at least five days before they finish the investigation. Inside there and they are going to be very careful they said. To put together as meticulous. Investigation. As possible which is why they gonna bring all the resources they can including the FBI. In order to ensure that they can bring the suspect to justice and try to provide just a little bit of closure. For the families of the victims dated back up in our thanks to you we know the gunman was the only one show. Ott who actually survived this identified as 21 year old Ahmad Alyssa from nearby are about Colorado that's north of Denver south of older. We also know that he's now been charged with ten counts of murder authorities say he was shot in the leg to preparing to transfer him from the hospital. To jail we know that he came to the US from Syria to each of three he's lived here obviously most of his life an American citizen. Police still with no motive in her president Biden there say just moments ago he's been briefed by the attorney general. The director of the FBI but he went out of his way to say he would not speculate. And a motive I want to bring in our chief. Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and peer. I know millions of Americans. Who thought they were just beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. And of this pandemic tunnel are now wondering given what we saw in Atlanta last week and now in Boulder, Colorado in the last 24 hours is. Is this what we're now going to deal with as we emerge from this pandemic. Spirit we've all been justifiably focused on the pandemic. But this phenomenon of mass shootings has quietly gotten much much worse. Even as the pandemic unfolded. We've been looking at some numbers from the gun violence archive David and in 2018. There would 337. The mass shootings. By last year 20/20 that number had almost doubled to 611. And so we're seeing houses of worship we're seeing schools we're seeing the Wal-Mart now grocery store. All these places that we know and love that we congregated. Now the target David and law enforcement officials are deeply concerned that this phenomenon is getting worse. And they have to figure out a way to get on the front side of this before these tragedies happen. Here Thomas were thanks to you and our Washington bureau and Molly Nagel our White House team makes an excellent point moments ago it and take a look at this image of that flag at the White House. Less than a day after the flags were returned to full staff after being lowered to honor the victims of the shootings in Atlanta. President Biden has once again now ordered the flags to be lowered to half staff for the victims now in boulder. Until sunset on Saturday just an extraordinary. Week here in America. Former president Barack Obama out with a statement a short time ago saying. We can make it harder for those who have heat in their hearts to buy weapons of war we can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians. And the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal we can and we must. And many hit on that point that I think a lot of Americans are wondering as we. Try to come out of this pandemic the other side of the pandemic he he said a once in a sentry pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings. In this country. Our thanks to Pierre Thomas to masked up and on the ground there in boulder will have a complete report coming up a little later this afternoon on world news tonight. Our coverage continues on ABC news live and abcnews.com. I'll see a little later today good. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

