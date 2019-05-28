Transcript for Johnson & Johnson opioid trial begins in Oklahoma

Hit my role lettuce cheese steaks. Chief officer are represented the interests. Of the four million citizens. Who reside in our state. To not appearing today as there are turning to present evidence. Regarding the worst man made public health crisis in the history. Of our country and this day. The prescription hope you are epidemic. To put it bluntly. This crisis is devastating Oklahoma. The pain anguish and heart rate that Oklahoma families. Businesses. Communities. And individual oklahomans. It's almost impossible to comprehend. How did this happen. At the end of it there your honor I assure. One word answer. Greed. Decades ago. The defendants and corporate club operators rush to fill the need of medical community created to address the fifth fire outside. Our evidence will show your honor. That in their zeal to provide a magic drug data in order centuries of experience. Well documented scientific history should definitely. Addition epidemics. And embark on cynical deceit people multimillion dollar brainwashing campaign. To establish. But fewer analgesics as the magic drug.

