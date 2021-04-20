Transcript for Johnson & Johnson vaccine setback

The CDC is looking into what it is calling a handful of cases of possible severe side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Stephanie brown Rosetta mass vaccinations citing New Jersey with more on that good morning Stephanie. Diane good morning there's another setback for the Johnson & Johnson backseat of the FDA has stopped all production at the Emergent Biosolutions. Plant in Baltimore. After a new inspection following that major mishap last month. Where ingredients for up to fifteen million future Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses or brittle it. Dean Johnson Johnson vaccine is still not in Hughes as the CDC investigates. An unrelated incident. Those who rarer blood clots found in six people who were recently fully vaccinated. The CDC says they are investigating. And also taking a look at several new cases to determine whether the clotting is actually related to the vaccine. Now despite concerns of some states like Arizona are rolling back even more restrictions overnight Arizona's governor announcing he is rescinding. The master mandate in grades K through twelve but also says that charter schools and school districts could still mandate masks if they choose to. Diet all right Stephanie Ramos thanks for that.

