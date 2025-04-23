Jones Road Wildfire could be largest in 20 years in New Jersey

he Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey has exploded to 12,000 acres after igniting Tuesday in Ocean County, threatening more than 1,000 structures and causing thousands of people to evacuate.

April 23, 2025

