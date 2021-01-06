Transcript for How journalists reconstructed 'Black Wall Street' online 100 years later

During the Tulsa massacre the prosperous black neighborhood of Greenwood known as black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Now artists at the New York Times that piece together archival maps and photographs to construct a 3-D model. Of the Greenwood neighborhood as it was before the destruction. Near times visual journalists yulia harsh in a contest. And on the jolly seeing B are here now to tell us more about that thank you both. For being here you Leo walk us through the logistics here how did you actually do this. Thank you so much for having announced and the slowest months and months of reporting by over a dozen people in our. Department across the newsroom we went through. Archival materials like old newspapers census records. Digitized. Content city directories from that time period. Maps where both local armed. Historical societies and I'm sure fewer resources but I'm forgetting to mention that eventually connect correct me aren't. Content and we have and then of course you be accomplished up photographs to be able to have. I'm just can't understand the layout of the neighborhood because that's changed so much. And to be able to gather in our seatbelts or construct the one block that we present Grady eat out. And so actually why wasn't enough to just tell this story why did you feel that it needed a 3-D representation. I'm thinking it just can be able to see Ed in PDQ do you. Give it and what what that were looked like me it immerse them. And you really wanted to show. That lie. And and to Michael I walked him. They're for readers to walk through that neighborhood and 100 block of being adding yet that has. But we haven't been and QQ recreate that and then cute. To be able to school bat with with the people that live there and a bid to get what parent. I don't believe we describe the kitchen repeating model reconstruction. A singer there was surprised you most about Greenwood as you went through this research. To stock up this was an impossible sixty years after coming out and placements. I'm honest you blew my mind I'm. But I think one of thinks that really moved me was also to see how many Whitman are running business. In Greenwood. Which rose at the time and still a man's world and that was a woman after woman who. Was just a strong eager running her own business and these old. Aren't near times visual journalists Healy oppression a contest and on the job lacing these thank you so much for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.