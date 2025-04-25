Judge arrested for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant 'evade arrest'

Judge Hannah Dugan has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post, which was then deleted.

April 25, 2025

