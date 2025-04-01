Judge blocks Trump effort to end TPS for up to 350,000 Venezuelans

ABC News’ Armando Garcia reports on the latest headlines involving the Trump administration’s handling of immigration.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live