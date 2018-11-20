Judge declares mistrial in case of murdered jogger

A mistrial was declared in the case of Karina Vetrano, a Queens native who was sexually assaulted and murdered in August 2016. Chanel Lewis, 22, remains in jail and will be retried in January.
1:21 | 11/20/18

Transcript for Judge declares mistrial in case of murdered jogger

