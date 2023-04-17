Judge delays Fox News defamation trial start 1 day, court to resume Tuesday

Fox News has denied Dominion Voting Systems' claims that Fox aired stories about the 2020 election it knew to be false, but the news outlet has reportedly made a push to settle the dispute.

April 17, 2023

