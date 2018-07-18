Judge orders Kremlin agent to jail

Maria Butina, who was charged as a Kremlin agent, will be jailed pending district court trial.
0:43 | 07/18/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge orders Kremlin agent to jail
Appeared Thomas reporting from federal district court here in Washington. Russian national no real good Tina has been ordered held pending trial by federal district court judge here. The judge believe the government's case that. Bettina would be a flight risk the government argued that she could walk into an embassy or get into a diplomatic vehicle and that the government would no longer have access to work. And if she could potentially flee the country. For attorney argued that. We Qaeda has had many opportunities to flee knowing that she was under some level of scrutiny by the FBI and other government agencies and she did not. And again the court has decided that who Tito will be jailed. Pending trial. Pierre Thomas ABC news at federal district court here in Washington DC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

