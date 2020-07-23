Transcript for Judge orders Michael Cohen released back to home confinement

The high profile roller coaster case of president trumps former personal lawyer and fixer Michael calling now taking another turn. With a federal judge ordering his release from prison. Saying quote the purpose of transferring mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail. Is retaliatory. And it's retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his first amendment rights and to publish a book. Calling has been working on a tell all book allegedly about president trump ahead of the presidential election while serving his three year sentence. He pled guilty last year to a slew of charges including tax cities and lying to congress. And campaign finance violations. In May roughly a year into his sentence. He was fur load from Otis hill prison in an upstate New York along with other prisoners to help limit the spread of cope in nineteen. But coincidentally had his furlough revoked on July 9 after she'd refuse to sign a form from probation authorities. Which would have banned him from publishing his trump book. Or speaking to the media. The judge adding quote in 21 years of being a judge. I've never seen such a clause Colin sued federal prison officials and attorney general William Barr on Monday. Barr has recently been accused of political favoritism. And interference in his handling of other big cases linked to confidants of president trump. Barr has since denied those allegations. Earlier this year bar faced withering criticism. For his unusual decision to drop the criminal case against former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Despite the fact Flynn had pled guilty twice. The judge in that case. Even hired an outside counsel to review the Justice Department's reasoning. Barr also took heat for overruling the original sentencing recommendation. Of 79 years for longtime trump ally in former campaign advisor Roger Stone still was sentenced to forty months but he has since had his sentence commuted by the president. Even he certainly don't want someone Cuban special benefits cause of the present trend which also don't want. Treated more harshly because. President's friend Roger Stone was treated differently because of politics as for college he one of Trump's closest advisors but became a loud critic after pleading guilty. The judge order he must be released by Friday afternoon and returned to home confinement. Subject to conditions that will be renegotiated. Over the next week reader Roy ABC news New York.

