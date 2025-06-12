Judge orders release of Harvard researcher Kseniia Petrova while her case proceeds

A judge in Massachusetts has ordered Harvard researcher Kseniia Petrova released from custody as she faces charges related to the alleged smuggling of frog embryos.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live