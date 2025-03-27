Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Signal chat on Yemen strikes

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to preserve the contents of the Signal app chat in which top officials discussed Yemen military strikes earlier this month.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live