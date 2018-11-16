Transcript for Judge orders Trump administration to restore Jim Acosta's press credentials

Breaking news actually this morning a federal judge has just ordered the White House to give. Jim a Costa from CNN his press faxed back at least. Temporarily right remember. There was a whole controversy that happen when a cost or refuse to give the microphone back to a White House intern in an effort to. Continue questioning the president after the president one of that questioning to stop. ABC's show and has lit has more on this developing story shy and. Hi aids and yes so we're outside the US district court today and we just heard are reeling from a federal judge. Thing that Jim Acosta CNN's white chief White House correspondent. We'll get his press back restored his press pass I restored immediately. While we hear at the case for grass. So the judge made clear that today he was only. Looking at the factors that went into a cost says due process under the Fifth Amendment. I'm not adequate due process given by the White House so he didn't yet have to you touch. Some other aspects of the case like whether or not there's a First Amendment violation here but. This is what he said at the end of his ruling he said that. He was granting application for the temporary restraining order which will risk which will give a cost of this press pass back. But if that some plain. After a stirring a hard pass the government would like to move to vacate the restraining order on the grounds that it has fulfilled its due process obligations. Then it may have Christie's so you know promptly address that. And their remaining bases of the temporary restraining orders so I'm. This is an inch round while the case progresses. It says. Villa developing story will be keeping a close eye on that one shy and has lived thanks so much. Announced over the White House where Karen Travers is standing outside Karen I know this development about a cost is very new but any reaction from the White House yet. No reaction yet from the White House Diane but certainly they will be reacting we're expecting that Maris in fact the president was scheduled to do an interview with Fox News today we think that was happening this morning so perhaps it's something we'll see the president react on camera to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.