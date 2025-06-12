Judge scolds woman for making PB&J during virtual hearing

A Detroit woman was removed from a virtual court hearing after showing up late, wearing a robe and attempting to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich during the call.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live