Judge sets expedited schedule for pro-Palestinian activist arrested by ICE

ABC News’ Olivia Rubin reports on the court hearing for Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian activist arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite possessing a green card.

March 12, 2025

