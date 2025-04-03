Judge slams the Trump administration over deportation flights

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal reported on a contentious hearing over whether President Donald Trump's administration defied a court order when they deported alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador.

April 3, 2025

