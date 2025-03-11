Judge temporarily blocks deportation of Palestinian activist arrested by ICE 

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week, despite being a legal permanent resident.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live