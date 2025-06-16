Judge upholds decision to dismiss juror in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Judge Arun Subramanian declined on Monday to change his mind about juror No.6, upholding his decision to remove the juror and replace him with an alternate.

June 16, 2025

