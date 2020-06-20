-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: A black-owned business on the struggles, joys of entrepreneurship
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country
-
Now Playing: Tulsa’s generations of suffering
-
Now Playing: Art expresses emotions in long fight for justice and equality for black community
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams discusses the issue of voter suppression in America
-
Now Playing: Preserving an important piece of American history
-
Now Playing: Backlash over Trump’s Juneteenth comment, toddler video
-
Now Playing: The spirit in the struggle: Significance of church, worship in the black community
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Slavery and Juneteenth
-
Now Playing: Leading black businesses in the former ‘Black Wall Street’ of Tulsa, Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Has Trump’s rhetoric inspired acts of violence?
-
Now Playing: The ongoing fight to overcome voter suppression
-
Now Playing: 65 years after Emmett Till's death, still no federal law against lynching
-
Now Playing: For many black Tulsa residents, Juneteenth is a day of celebration, despair, anger
-
Now Playing: America celebrates Juneteenth amid cries for justice
-
Now Playing: AMC reverses stance on mask requirements after backlash
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn out west
-
Now Playing: Fierce backlash over John Bolton’s new tell-all book