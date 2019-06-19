Transcript for Juneteenth commemorates end of slavery

June team. A holiday celebrating the emancipation of the slaves he might not really know about it because it's usually not taught in American history classes. But it's not the date of the signing of the emancipation proclamation. In 1863. Which. Technically free four million slaves it's actually two and a half years later in 18652. Months after the civil war ended. Why because news traveled slow. And so that freedom and many slave owners weren't keen on the idea of letting their property go especially in Texas. It wasn't until June 19 1865. That a union general came to Galveston text is. Deep in the confederacy and made the announcement can you imagine that day learning you were actually freed two years ago. Some people still believe the civil war wasn't about slavery but in any case this holiday this date. Is meant to serve as a moment for everyone in this country to reflect an address the impact and consequences. Of this legacy.

