First juror has been seated in the trial of Derek Shelvin Daschle and is the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Jury selection started today after being delayed yesterday are ounce Phares joins us live outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. With the latest Alex what do we know about this first juror so far. Well Diane we we know the jurors' identities will remain secret but there are few things we know about this a first juror that was seated this morning we know he's a white male in his. Twenties to thirties he says he works as a chemist he also says he supports the black lines of matter movement but. Has as some problems with the organization itself he says he has an unfavorable. View of the pro police movement blue lives matter he also says. He has not seen that gut wrenching video with shelve it on top. A Floyd he see it said he's seen some still images of that. Video but he has not seen the video itself so he is the first jury to be seated there are a total of eighteen people who have. Been dismissed as sixteen get didn't even make it past the question your process and to dismiss. In court today so it will be a lengthy process to feel this jury they need twelve alternates twelve jurors and four alternates. Com but the judge believes that it's possible and he's dedicated time every day to go through this process about three weeks until they are able to fully seat the jury Diane. And no doubt a challenge to find jurors who are in partial to a case that's gotten so much attention globally really around the world. And now Alex selection was delayed yesterday because attorneys are arguing over this additional third degree murder charge where does. That debate stand right now will the charge be added or not. Well band that's a good question and all of that sort of remains in a legal limbo right now there are two separate things that are outstanding there's a Court of Appeals. Review that's outstanding and aid petition emotion that has been sent over to the Supreme Court neither of them the Minnesota Supreme Court neither of them have responded and at this point. It remains unclear when either of them will step up and say some think about the motions before them but the judge in this case says. He will continue to move forward until someone tells him not to it to a higher court tells him not to. So for now. That charge has not officially battery added but the process that a jury selection though will continue but. He once those courts make a decision there is the possibility that all of this could come to a halt until that's resolved. Diane. Hi Alex Perez thank you for that. Alex thanks very much for that joining us now for more on this important trial the trial Derek Shelton is ABC news legal analyst. And the view co host Sonny hostage and sunny as a former prosecutor. Gonna call on and on your experience there we just heard Alex and Diane talking about the challenges in jury selection in a trial where there's so much publicity and so much. Intense feeling all rounded. Why hasn't form prosecutor what challenges DC and how will the court handle them. I think it's certainly very challenging to find someone that has never seen the video who. Happened to hasn't. Doesn't have any preconceived. Opinions. About what happened because as Dianne mentioned everyone has seen. This video this is something that has gone global attention and the waited their handling this is a bit different we're talking about it as a sixteen page. Juror questionnaire. That has been sent out that is not a typical. A jury selection thing that that happens in most cases. And when you look at some of the questions charity event were asked they really are. Getting at the meat of the matter one of the questions have you ever watch videos of George Floyd's death. Have you ever talked about George Floyd's debt with your family friends coworkers or disgusted online. Did you or someone else close to you participate in any of the demonstrations. Or marches against police brutality that took place. In Minneapolis where we know the crime occurred if you've participated did you carry. A sign and if you carried a sign. What did it say that tells you that jury questionnaire and the pointed questions Harry. How what are the stakes are how high they are and the type of information that they're trying to elicit from these jurors. They want someone not necessarily that has lived under a rock somewhere that hasn't seen anything someone that hasn't talked about it. But someone that has seen these things. Has discussed it but they can still. Come to an impartial decision based just. On the facts of the case and sunny from the defense is comments today. It seems pretty clear they intend to raise questions about the cause of George Floyd's dad how crucial is that going to be did this case. And what do you think the arguments will be on both sides. And Diane I think that's going to be crucial because at this. Point officer or ex officer. Children has been charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter and prosecutors have to show beyond a reasonable doubt which is a very high threshold of course. They show Vince actions were substantial. Causal factor not the sole cause the fact cause of death. Or not the specific. A mechanism of death. But a substantial. Causal factor. In English and an in the second degree murder charged it is opens him up to about eleven years on the second degree manslaughter they have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officers show then took an unreasonable. Unreasonable risk when he Riche trained him. Now if you look at that threshold Diane if you look at trying to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. The argument for the defense is. Officer showman kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes wasn't the substantial. Cause of his death it may have been a factor but not the substantial. Cause of of of his death so they are going to try to bring in. Other potential causes of his dad may be his health history. And maybe he was under the influence of of any sort of a medication. Then that would have led him to it asphyxiated. That sort of things I think those are the arguments that we are going to hear it coming from prosecutors and from the defense attorneys. Looking for some reasonable doubt generated in the jury's minds on the defensive by side and Sonny looked a step back from the try this was such a flash point moment for our country George Floyd's death. Just had a huge impact on the United States bring the black lives matter to the forefront of our country's debates. It can you get a sense of what the trial of the man who killed him. And its results mean for that movement and for our country going for. Well you know Terry. I think that. The question is that our country. Is going through a racial reckoning right now and as we've mentioned before there is no question. That his murder scene. On. Television. On videos all around the world and not just in this country has. A cool really started a movement. Not only in this country and in the world and the question is do black lives really matter to. And people will feel that the answer lies in. Whether or not they believe justice has been served in this particular case because of this particular case seems to feel that is the flash point it is the impetus. For this renewed civil rights. Movement so I do believe. That this is this is this case is. Very very important to the future of race relations in our country. And. Sunny Hostin thanks very much for that. I should correct myself I dare children is that allegedly the killer of George Floyd that's what the trial is all about of course.

