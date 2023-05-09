Jury finds Donald Trump liable of battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case

ABC News Live team coverage on the civil lawsuit against Donald Trump after a New York jury found the former president liable of battery and defamation in connection to E. Jean Carroll’s claims.

May 9, 2023

