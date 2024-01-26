Jury orders Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages

Former President Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her in 2019 after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store in the 1990s, a jury ordered

January 26, 2024

