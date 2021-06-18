Jury selection begins in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery

ABC News&rsquo; Elwyn Lopez reports on the murder trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William &ldquo;Roddie&rdquo; Bryan Jr. in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live