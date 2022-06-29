Jury selection begins in Steve Bannon trial

ABC News correspondent Ike Ejiochi discusses the latest on the Steve Bannon trial. After months of public posturing and open defiance of a congressional subpoena, Bannon faces two counts of contempt.

