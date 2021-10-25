Jury selection begins for trial of ex-officer who allegedly shot Daunte Wright

Legal analyst Terri Austin lays out the possible charges ex-officer Kim Potter could be faced with, and the uniqueness of this high-profile case.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live