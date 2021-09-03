Transcript for Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial begins after delay

Alex Torres joins me live now from Minneapolis with more on this Alex good morning why are prosecutors. Pushing for this additional charge of third degree murder. Taste and Molina the prosecutor says he wants they have every tool possible in his arsenal and that would include this third degree murder charge now as you know prosecutor only has usually one shocked because of double jeopardy to try a person. For an alleged crime so he wants to make sure the prosecutor that they have in these options on the table for the jury. And it does make people question as a legal expert and our story there's said. About whether the prosecutor thinks he'll be able to get a conviction on second degree murder so he once again the jury that option so there's a juror that does it. Police second degree murder was committed perhaps it would think third degree murder is committed. But the issue whip this is charged here in Minnesota is at third degree murder case charge it's been up for debate right now it's in the appeals process that authorities are trying to figure out how and when this charge applies it. That's why then that waters are kind of money right now and they're really debating all of this. As his trial is hopefully about to begin soon fans an Alice what's it like at the courthouse right now. But Diana wanted to go behind me you can see all of that fencing them and goes all the way around the perimeter of this. Courthouse should have been Connie courthouse there's razor wire in some places there are state and local officials this national Guardsmen who are here to authorities anyway to make sure that there is a presence of security here they want these preceding see it. Being without any incidents. There have been some demonstrators have showed up here mostly to support the Floyd certainly but it everything. Cousin remain a peaceful here so far. Good. Court proceedings here are supposed to begin shortly and and the judge says he will might tip. Begin the jury selection today but of course that's what we thought yesterday and that was delayed so we'll see how things unfold here today Diane apparently well we know you're tracking Al acts thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.