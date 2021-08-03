Transcript for Jury selection put on pause for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Jury selection now on hole in the high stakes trial of do your children. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George. Or. It. Razor wire fencing and barricades around the courthouse and inside the courtroom strict covic restrictions. Just one member each from both voiding children's families are allowed in at a time the trials also being light street. This morning shielding scene inside in a blue suit and black mask listening attentively taking notes on a yellow legal pad he's facing second degree murder and second degree manslaughter charges accused of killing buoyed by kneeling on his knack for more than nine minutes pleading not guilty. The case widely publicized because of video which will now impact jury selection. They are going to be looking for were jurors heated no matter what they'd seen read or heard. It's still an open mind. Selecting the twelve jurors and four alternates in this case expected to take three weeks. Prosecutors and defense attorneys using a multi page questionnaire asking candidates things like what they know about the case from media reports. Breaking this morning children's defense now appealing to the Minnesota Supreme Court over reinstating a third degree murder charge. After a Court of Appeals ruled that the judge in this case must reconsider it. If the third degree murder charge is reinstated. That provides prosecutors. With the murder charge where they still don't necessarily have to prove that he intended to kill George floor. The prosecution arguing that should delete jury selection. So this court would be making decisions about yours for a trial. About which we don't know what the exact chairs. The judge has ruled the can go forward but prosecutors are appealing that decision. The most severe charts it's open spaces that second degree murder comes with a maximum sentence of forty years over. Experts say that because of Minnesota's sentencing guidelines that case like this its war between about ten and fifteen years. Alex for shape ABC news Minneapolis.

