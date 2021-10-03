Jury selection underway in Derek Chauvin trial

More
Minneapolis defense attorney Mike Brandt discusses what potential strategies Derek Chauvin’s legal team may pursue, and the challenge of choosing impartial jurors.
5:46 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jury selection underway in Derek Chauvin trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:46","description":"Minneapolis defense attorney Mike Brandt discusses what potential strategies Derek Chauvin’s legal team may pursue, and the challenge of choosing impartial jurors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76353374","title":"Jury selection underway in Derek Chauvin trial","url":"/US/video/jury-selection-underway-derek-chauvin-trial-76353374"}