Justice Amy Coney Barrett defies expectations as 'center figure' on Supreme Court

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on how after five years on the Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett is defying expectations, staking out independent ground, and breaking with President Donald Trump.

June 24, 2025

