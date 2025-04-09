Kansas City aims to help workers impacted by federal government layoffs

Laid-off federal worker Eva Kamal was joined by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on ABC News Live to discuss the large number of federal layoffs affecting the Kansas City community.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live