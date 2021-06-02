-
Now Playing: Macaw predicts Super Bowl winner
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl snacks to prep before Super Bowl LV showdown
-
Now Playing: $5 voucher sent to homes in Dayton to spend at local eateries
-
Now Playing: Robot dog shows off skills, including jumping rope
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm to hit Northeast, plunging temperatures in Midwest
-
Now Playing: Ice rescue in Ohio caught in camera
-
Now Playing: New video shows Roger Stone flanked by men wearing insignia of militia group
-
Now Playing: Adoptive family members of missing brothers in California speak out
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine waiting for emergency use authorization
-
Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs outside LB coach has reportedly been involved in car crash
-
Now Playing: Concerns continue over Super Bowl as states struggle with vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Biden meets with House Democrats to talk about COVID-19 relief package
-
Now Playing: Larry Birkhead remembers Anna Nicole Smith with their daughter: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Autopsy reveals Anna Nicole Smith took mix of prescription drugs: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Anna Nicole Smith dies in Florida at 39: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Anna Nicole Smith gives birth to baby girl but loses son soon after: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Anna Nicole Smith tries reality television, meets Larry Birkhead: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Anna Nicole Smith talks to ‘20/20’ about marriage to billionaire in 2000: Part 6