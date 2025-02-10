Kansas farmers face financial trouble as Trump administration cuts funding

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to Kansas farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke about President Donald Trump's decision to freeze USAID, as well as the financial impact of the move.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live