How Karen Read’s retrial is different from first trial

BC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire breaks down witness testimony in the trial of Karen Read, a woman who’s back on trial for the murder of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live