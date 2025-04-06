Karen Read's second trial is set to begin Tuesday

ABC News Live’s Burden of Proof discusses the top legal cases of the week.

April 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live