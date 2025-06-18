R. Kelly hospitalized after alleged overdose in prison, attorneys say

Sources told ABC News however that R. Kelly was taken to the hospital for two days for routine medical care and was released and is currently at the prison.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live