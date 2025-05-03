It’s Kentucky Derby day!

Hannah Vanbiber, staff editor of The Athletic, joins ABC News Live from Louisville where the crown jewel of U.S. horse racing -- the Kentucky Derby -- is underway.

May 3, 2025

