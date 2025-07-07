Kerrville officials give update on deadly Texas flooding

Kerr County was hardest-hit, with at least 68 deaths, including 28 children.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live